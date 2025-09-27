Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Leads BPF’s Stunning Return in BTC Elections

Guwahati: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, staged a strong political comeback by winning 28 out of 40 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.
Voters rejected the UPPL-BJP alliance, which secured only 12 seats combined, amid concerns over land loss, unemployment, and external political influence.
Mohilary, returning after five years, campaigned on Bodo identity, land protection, and autonomy, striking a chord with voters. His slogan, “Bodoland isn’t for sale,” resonated across Bodo districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.
Political analysts say the verdict reflects a desire for local empowerment over state or central control. The BPF’s win may impact Assam’s 2026 Assembly polls, especially in tribal regions.