Adult Tigress Found Dead in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga- Kaziranga National Park, one of India’s most important wildlife reserves, witnessed another concerning incident after the carcass of an adult female tiger was recovered from the Bagori forest range. The dead tigress was found near the West Bimoli forest camp during a routine patrol by forest personnel, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to forest sources, the tigress was approximately 8 to 10 years old. The body was first spotted by on-duty forest guards, who immediately informed senior officials. Following standard protocol, the area was secured and higher authorities were alerted to examine the cause of death.

A postmortem examination was conducted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) committee. Preliminary findings reported that the tigress died due to severe internal and external injuries. Veterinary experts suspect that the injuries were likely caused during a territorial fight with another tiger. Officials stated that Kaziranga has a high density of tigers, and such confrontations are not uncommon, especially when multiple adult tigers inhabit the same territory.

Forest officials clarified that there were no immediate signs of poaching, such as injuries caused by sharp weapons or traps. However, samples have been collected and sent for forensic analysis to rule out any other possibilities. The NTCA committee has assured that a detailed investigation will continue until the final forensic report is received.

Kaziranga National Park is home to a significant tiger population, along with one-horned rhinoceroses and other wildlife. While the growth in tiger numbers is seen as a conservation success, experts point out that increased population density can sometimes lead to aggressive encounters among animals competing for space and resources.

Senior forest officials said that regular monitoring and patrolling will be intensified in the area to prevent further incidents and to ensure the safety of wildlife. They also appealed to the public not to spread rumours and to rely only on official information.

The death of the tigress has once again highlighted the challenges of wildlife management in high-density habitats. Authorities strengthened their commitment to protecting Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity while maintaining transparency in investigations related to wildlife deaths.