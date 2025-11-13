African Swine Fever: Assam Seeks Rs 14 Crore to Compensate Pig Farmers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In view of the unabated African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak in Assam, the state government has now moved the Centre for a grant of Rs 14 crore to provide compensation to affected pig farmers. The ASF outbreak has been particularly severe in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur. The dire situation had compelled a central team to visit the affected areas recently.

Under the sub-component Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD) of the Livestock Health & Disease Control Programme (LHDCP), financial support is provided to states/Union Territories as per the demand of the state on a 50:50 (Centre & state) sharing basis to compensate the animal owners for culling of their pigs and destruction of feed in the infected area.

Sources from the state Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department said that more than 6,000 pigs were culled in the affected districts this year. Pig farmers were compensated for the initial culling of pigs in the earlier part of 2025, but a grant from the Centre is necessary to compensate the remaining pig farmers. The department has calculated that an amount of around Rs 14 crore will be required for this purpose. In a recent review meeting of the department regarding the ASF situation and compensation to pig farmers, it was decided that the state government will move the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying for a grant of Rs 14 crore as the central share.

According to the Union Ministry, compensation is provided to affected farmers for the culling of pigs and feed as follows: Rs. 2,200 for piglets up to 15 kg, Rs. 5,800 for growers/adults weighing 15-40 kg, Rs. 8,400 for breeding boars/sows weighing 40-70 kg, Rs. 12,000 for those weighing 70-100 kg, and Rs. 15,000 for those exceeding 100 kg. Additionally, feed is compensated at Rs. 22.00 per kilogram.

Earlier, the Government of India released Rs 2.25 crore to Assam under ASCAD as the central share to compensate affected farmers against the culling of 6309 pigs from 2020 to 2024. Since then, the outbreak has been more severe in Assam during 2025, with more than 200 epicentres recorded.

