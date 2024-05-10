African Swine Fever detected in Assam after hiatus

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: After a gap of a few months, African Swine Fever (ASF) has again been detected in Assam, and over 100 pigs have died so far. ASF was first detected in Assam and India in 2020, during the COVID pandemic.

According to Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department sources, reports of pig deaths in Dima Hasao district were received recently, and now this has been confirmed as ASF. A lone epicentre has been found in Simplangdisa village in Maibong sub-division of Dima Hasao district. Reports of unnatural deaths following fever were reported from the district, and the toll finally reached 108. The epicentre was centred around a farm in the village of Simplangdisa. The entire population of pigs on the farm has been wiped out, the sources said.

Since its discovery in Assam in 2020, a total of 135 epicentres of ASF have been found across the state. So far, 44,000 pigs have died of ASF. The department said it is the norm to cull all pigs near such epicentres as a precautionary measure. Around 6,500 pigs have been culled so far in Assam since 2020. Departmental sources said the presence of ASF was officially confirmed in May 2020.

It was stated that ASF is so dangerous that any pig contracting the disease is sure to die. It has been seen that the disease lies low during the winter months in the state. As summer approaches, incidences of ASF outbreaks start being reported. It should be noted that ASF spreads rapidly from pig to pig, but it does not spread to humans, said officials from the Veterinary department.

