Assam: Another child dies of swine flu in Barak Valley

A correspondent

Silchar: Yet another infant with H1N1 influenza died at the Silchar Medical College Hospital amid a swine flu alert in Cachar and Hailakandi. Earlier on Sunday, the death of a one and a half-year-old child with the swine flu infection was reported in Hailakandi. Altogether, four children were admitted to the SMCH, and one of them died on Tuesday. The district health authority as well as the SMCH principal confirmed the death. Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, the principal of the SMCH, however, said that the infant, though diagnosed with the H1N1 virus, died of acute pneumonia. The deceased infant, Arman Hussain Laskar, was admitted to the SMCH on April 12, and after almost one month, he finally surrendered to death.

Ashutosh Barman, the Joint Director, Health, Cachar, stated that two patients were currently undergoing treatment at the SMCH.

Swine flu was first recognized in the 1919 pandemic and still circulates as a seasonal flu virus. Swine flu is caused by the H1N1 virus strain, which started in pigs.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, weakness, and body aches. Children may experience shortness of breath, dehydration, and irritability in advanced cases. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are at risk of severe infection.

Typical treatment includes rest, pain relievers, and fluids. In some cases, antiviral medication and IV fluids may be required.

