African Swine Fever devastates Assam: Over 51,000 pigs dead, 27,000 culled since 2020

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Since the first outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Assam in 2020-21, a total of 51,612 pigs have died, and 27,128 were culled by the state authorities. This was revealed by Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department minister Nilima Devi in the Assam Assembly, in reply to a question raised by AGP MLA Diptimayee Choudhury today.

The Minister stated that, so far, a total of 582 epicentres have been discovered across the state since the 2020-21 ASF outbreak. About the ASF situation in 2026, she said, "So far, 12 districts are in the grip of ASF. The districts are Tinsukia, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Golaghat, Charideo, Kamrup (M), Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Majuli and Kokrajhar. A total of 418 pigs have died and 963 have been culled this year."

Nilima Devi further added that in the last financial year of 2025-26, the government compensated 595 pig farmers for the culling of pigs due to ASF.

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