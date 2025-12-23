Agartala to suspend Bangladesh visa services

Agartala: The Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Monday notified that all visa and consular services at the diplomatic mission will remain closed from December 23, officials said. The First Secretary and Head of Commission of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, S. M. Almas Hossain, in a notification said, “This is to inform all concerned that, due to unavoidable circumstances, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will remain closed from tomorrow, December 23, 2025, until further notice.” (IANS)

