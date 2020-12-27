Agitations (violent or non-violent) hinder development process: Amit Shah

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah has said that agitations (violent or non-violent) hinder the development process.

Inaugurating a number of projects in the State on Saturday, Shah said, "Assam and the Northeast were ravaged by such agitations in the past. However, they've joined the mainstream now and become stakeholders in the development process of the country. Recently the BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) Accord was signed. Youths, who once wielded guns, are now part of the BTC administration."

Appealing to the agitators in the region to join the mainstream, Shah said, "Assam and the Northeast have been on the trajectory of development only because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given them due importance. His relentless initiative has made Northeast the new engine of growth for the country. However, much is still to be done for the development of the region. And the BJP government at the Centre is committed to make that happen. We're here to take the Northeast forward with its strength of peace, development and culture."

Lauding Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shah said, "Both have been doing a lot for the development of the State. The management of Corona in Assam is one of the best in the country."

Taking an indirect dig at the AJP (Asom Jatiya Parishad), Shah said, "A section of agitators in the State has floated a political party to fight elections. A few innocent people had to lose their lives for their agitations. Indirectly this party is out to the help the Congress by eroding the BJP's share of votes. As and when there are elections, agitators and divisive forces raise their ugly heads. The people of Assam need to introspect as to what they'll get from such agitations. The State only needs a strong and stable government for its development. I'm sure the BJP will make it to Dispur in 2021 also."

