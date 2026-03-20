AGP Names 26 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election, Six-Time MLA Kalita Left Out

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday announced its candidates for 26 constituencies ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, fielding a mix of established party figures and several leaders who recently joined the regional party.
The list drew immediate attention for one significant absence — six-time MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, whose constituency of West Guwahati was fragmented and merged into surrounding constituencies during the recent delimitation exercise, effectively leaving him without a seat to contest.
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The party has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:
Atul Bora — Bokakhat
Keshab Mahanta — Kaliabor
Diptimoyee Choudhury — Bongaigaon
Dipak Kumar Das — Barpeta
Bikash Saikia — Teok
Dr Tapan Das — Dimoria
Prithiraj Rabha — Tezpur
Dharmeswar Ray — Bojali
Prakash Chandra Das — Hajo-Sualkuchi
Pradip Hazarika — Sivasagar
Basanta Das — Naoboicha
Jibesh Rai — Bilashipara
Karimuddin Borbhuyan — Sonai
Ikbal Hussain — Karimganj South
Zabed Islam — Mankachar
Abdul Rahim Zibran — Goalpara East
Jakir Hussain Laskar — Algapur Katlichera
Sahabuddin Mazumdar — Binnakandi
Jakir Hussain Farazi — Rupahihat
Sahidul Islam — Srijangram
Khalilur Rahman — Lahorighat
Saddam Hussain — Chenga
Dr Tara Prasad Das — Pakabetbari
Nurul Islam — Chamaria
Abu Sha Shadi Hossain — Jaleswar
Mehtabul Haque — Gauripur