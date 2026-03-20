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AGP Names 26 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election, Six-Time MLA Kalita Left Out

The Asom Gana Parishad has released a 26-candidate list for the 2026 Assam Assembly election, notably excluding six-time MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, whose West Guwahati constituency was dissolved in the delimitation exercise.
AGP Names 26 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election, Six-Time MLA Kalita Left Out
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Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday announced its candidates for 26 constituencies ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, fielding a mix of established party figures and several leaders who recently joined the regional party.

The list drew immediate attention for one significant absence — six-time MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, whose constituency of West Guwahati was fragmented and merged into surrounding constituencies during the recent delimitation exercise, effectively leaving him without a seat to contest.

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The party has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:

  • Atul Bora — Bokakhat

  • Keshab Mahanta — Kaliabor

  • Diptimoyee Choudhury — Bongaigaon

  • Dipak Kumar Das — Barpeta

  • Bikash Saikia — Teok

  • Dr Tapan Das — Dimoria

  • Prithiraj Rabha — Tezpur

  • Dharmeswar Ray — Bojali

  • Prakash Chandra Das — Hajo-Sualkuchi

  • Pradip Hazarika — Sivasagar

  • Basanta Das — Naoboicha

  • Jibesh Rai — Bilashipara

  • Karimuddin Borbhuyan — Sonai

  • Ikbal Hussain — Karimganj South

  • Zabed Islam — Mankachar

  • Abdul Rahim Zibran — Goalpara East

  • Jakir Hussain Laskar — Algapur Katlichera

  • Sahabuddin Mazumdar — Binnakandi

  • Jakir Hussain Farazi — Rupahihat

  • Sahidul Islam — Srijangram

  • Khalilur Rahman — Lahorighat

  • Saddam Hussain — Chenga

  • Dr Tara Prasad Das — Pakabetbari

  • Nurul Islam — Chamaria

  • Abu Sha Shadi Hossain — Jaleswar

  • Mehtabul Haque — Gauripur

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