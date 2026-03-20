AGP Names 26 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election, Six-Time MLA Kalita Left Out

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday announced its candidates for 26 constituencies ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, fielding a mix of established party figures and several leaders who recently joined the regional party.

The list drew immediate attention for one significant absence — six-time MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, whose constituency of West Guwahati was fragmented and merged into surrounding constituencies during the recent delimitation exercise, effectively leaving him without a seat to contest.

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