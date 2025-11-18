AGP to Observe Zubeen Garg’s Birthday as Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced that Zubeen’s birthday will be observed every year as Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas. The party said this step has been taken to honour the artist, who continues to live in the hearts of people across Assam through his music, his voice and his service to society.
A special programme was organised today at the AGP headquarters in Ambari on the occasion of Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary. Senior party leaders, including AGP president Atul Bora, gathered to pay their emotional tributes. They remembered Zubeen Garg as an artist who carried the spirit of Assam wherever he went and inspired generations with his work and personality. During the programme, a blood donation drive was also inaugurated to mark the day.
Members of the Asom Yuva Parishad took an active role in the event, encouraging youths and party workers to join the cause. International lawn bowl player Shri Putul Sonowal and Shri Biman Nath were among those who donated blood at the camp. Their presence added encouragement to volunteers and highlighted the sense of unity and respect that the artist continues to inspire.
AGP workers across various districts of the state also organised blood donation camps today. The party stated that this noble practice of donating blood on Zubeen Garg’s birthday will be continued every year as a way to remember him through meaningful service to society.
Leaders expressed their sincere thanks to everyone who came forward to donate blood.