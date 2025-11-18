AGP to Observe Zubeen Garg’s Birthday as Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas

Guwahati: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has announced that Zubeen’s birthday will be observed every year as Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas. The party said this step has been taken to honour the artist, who continues to live in the hearts of people across Assam through his music, his voice and his service to society.

A special programme was organised today at the AGP headquarters in Ambari on the occasion of Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birth anniversary. Senior party leaders, including AGP president Atul Bora, gathered to pay their emotional tributes. They remembered Zubeen Garg as an artist who carried the spirit of Assam wherever he went and inspired generations with his work and personality. During the programme, a blood donation drive was also inaugurated to mark the day.