Agricultural Tool Bank Inaugurated in Margherita to Strengthen Farm Infrastructure

Margherita: An Agricultural Tool Bank was inaugurated on Saturday, November 16, at Bhitor Pawoi in Makumkilla, which brought a significant intervention that aims at improving agricultural infrastructure in the region. The facility has been set up with the corporate social responsibility (CSR) support of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), Coal India Limited (CIL).

Under the initiative, two tractors along with a set of key agricultural implements were formally handed over to farmers under the Bhitor Pawoi Panchayat. Officials stated that the intervention is expected to expand access to mechanised farming and ease operational constraints faced by small and marginal farmers, particularly during peak cultivation periods.

Speaking at the event, K. Mere, General Manager, NEC, CIL, highlighted the company’s commitment to rural development and said that targeted CSR programmes can play a crucial role in supporting agrarian communities. He added that improved access to machinery would help enhance productivity at the grassroots.

Gitul Chowluk from the Department of Agriculture, Tinsukia, commended the efforts of Patkai Green FPC in mobilising farmers and strengthening local agricultural institutions. He said the department would continue to extend necessary technical support.

Trinayan Gogoi, Secretary of WE FOR YOU, reaffirmed the organisation’s focus on improving rural livelihoods through sustained engagement, training, and resource support.

Local farmers and community representatives welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by Coal India. The event ended with a vote of thanks, promising a collective commitment to improving agricultural practices across Makumkilla and adjoining areas.