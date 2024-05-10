AHSEC: 88.64% Pass Higher Secondary Exam 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Higher Secondary Exam 2024 result was declared today with an overall pass percentage of 88.64. The stream-wise pass percentages declared by the AHSEC are: Arts with 88.24%, Science with 90.29%, Commerce 88.28%, and Vocational with 85.78%.

The total number of students appearing in the exams this year was 273908, and 242794 of the candidates passed them. Of the successful candidates, 72925 passed in the 1st division, 91106 passed in the 2nd division, and 78691 passed the exams in the 3rd division.

The HS exam result this time threw up a rare surprise, as no merit list was published by the Assam Higher Secondary Examination Council (AHSEC) for the first time ever. Another surprise is that females performed much better than their male counterparts. The third surprise is that students in the semi-urban and rural areas of the state fared much better than those in urban areas. Yet another fact that emerged as somewhat of a surprise is that private institutions showed better results than government institutes.

With no merit list published this time, the hullabaloo over the HS results was less than previous years, in the media as well as in the institutes themselves. Previously, the students that appeared on the merit list got all the attention and adulation, depriving the other successful candidates of the spotlight.

The results in the different streams can be summed up as follows: in the Arts stream, a total of 201089 candidates appeared and a total of 177434 candidates passed the exam. Out of the successful candidates, 41133 passed in the 1st division, 66408 passed in the 2nd division, and 69890 passed out in the 3rd division. The pass percentage stands at a high of 88.24%, compared to 70.12% last year. The number of female candidates who passed the exam was higher, with 112155 appearing in the exam and 101080 passing out, compared to the 88934 male candidates who appeared and 76354 successfully passing out.

The top three districts with successful candidates in the Arts stream are: Baksa appeared in the top spot with 97.44%, having a total of 3988 appeared candidates and 3886 passed candidates. Nalbari came in second with 97.03% of successful candidates, with 6729 appearing candidates and 6529 passing ones. Darrang came in third with 96.59% of successful candidates, with 6454 candidates appearing and 6234 passing out.

In the Science stream, a total of 54552 candidates appeared, and 49256 passed the exam. Of the total successful candidates, 25437 secured the 1st division, 18201 secured the 2nd division, and 5549 passed in the 3rd division. The pass percentage this time is 90.29%, which is higher than 84.96% last year. Female candidates were more successful here too, with 22599 appearing in the exam and 20746 passing out.

The top three districts with successful candidates in the Science stream are: Tamulpur had the highest pass percentage at 97.98%, with 494 candidates appearing and 484 passing. Sivasagar came in second place with 97.60% of successful candidates, with 1376 candidates appearing and 1343 candidates passing. Baksa came in third with 95.86% of successful candidates, with 556 candidates appearing and 533 passing out in the exam.

In the Commerce stream, a total of 17395 candidates appeared, and 15356 candidates were successful. Of the successful candidates, 6192 secured the 1st division, 6052 came in the 2nd division, and 3112 passed in the 3rd division. The pass percentage of 88.28% in this stream was also much higher than the 79.57% last year. Female candidates were more successful in this stream too, with 5051 appearing in the exam and 4573 passing out.

The top three districts with successful candidates in the Commerce stream are: Sivasagar ranked first with 97.42%, with 388 candidates appearing and 378 passing. Bajali came in second with 96.91% of successful candidates, with 97 appearing candidates and 94 passing candidates. Baksa came in third with 95.88% of successful candidates, with 97 candidates appearing and 93 passing out in the exam.

In the Vocational stream, a total of 872 students appeared and 748 passed the exam. Of the successful candidates, 163 secured the 1st division, 445 came in the 2nd division, and 140 passed in the 3rd division. The pass percentage stands at 85.78%.

The HS result was declared at 9 a.m. today on 14 websites.

