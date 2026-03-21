AI outperforms conventional heart attack diagnosis: Study

Sophia Antipolis: An artificial intelligence (AI)-based method for interpreting ECGs performed better than standard approaches in detecting occlusive myocardial infarction (MI), according to a study presented at ESC Acute CardioVascular Care 2026, the annual congress of the Association for Acute CardioVascular Care (ACVC), a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). In patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome (ACS), a specific change on an ECG, called an ST elevation, is an indicator that the patient may have an occlusion in a coronary artery. This type of heart attack is known as an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and it requires immediate percutaneous coronary intervention to restore the heart’s blood flow. In patients who do not have an ST elevation, the cause of the chest pain can be less certain and further tests are needed to confirm if the MI is due to an occlusion.

Presenter, Doctor Federico Nani from Central Hospital Bolzano, Italy, explained: “Many patients without an ST elevation have an occlusive MI, but it can be difficult for clinicians to quickly and accurately recognise this, leading to delays in providing emergency treatment. We investigated whether AI-based interpretation of the initial ECG could improve the accuracy of detecting occlusive MIs in the absence of an ST elevation to optimise patient management.”

This single-centre prospective study included 1,490 patients who had symptoms suggestive of ACS but without an ST elevation on the initial ECG. The mean age was 63 years and 42 per cent were female. Clinicians interpreted the initial ECG, tested levels of the cardiac biomarker troponin, and performed coronary angiography, when required, to diagnose occlusive MI based on ESC Guidelines. In parallel, the initial ECG was interpreted by a smartphone-based CE-certified AI-ECG algorithm.

AI-based ECG interpretation ruled out occlusive MI in 1,382 patients and detected it in 108 patients (7per cent). The AI-based method correctly identified obstructive MI in 84per cent of cases. Sensitivity was 77per cent, specificity was 99 per cent, and the negative predictive value was 98 per cent. There were 27 false negatives (2per cent) and 17 false positives (1per cent).

According to the standard diagnostic pathway, occlusive MI was ruled out in 1,207 patients based on troponin levels, and 283 patients underwent coronary angiography to confirm or exclude the diagnosis. Overall, human ECG-interpretation correctly identified occlusive MI in 42per cent of cases.

Doctor Nani concluded: “This simple, accessible AI-based approach demonstrated superior accuracy in identifying and excluding occlusive MI compared with conventional diagnostic pathways in patients without an ST elevation. The results of our single-centre study require further validation, but these findings suggest that AI ECG interpretation is a valuable addition to existing decision-making tools to improve early recognition and timely, effective treatment.”

The power of AI to support the management of cardiovascular disease will be further explored as the spotlight theme of this year’s annual ESC Congress, taking place from 28-31 August 2026 in Munich, Germany. (ANI)

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