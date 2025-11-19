Ajmal Visits NSA-Detainee MLA in Nagaon Jail; Declares AIUDF’s Solo Poll Strategy, Criticises Congress

Nagaon: In a significant political development, AIUDF President Maulana Badruddin Ajmal visited Nagaon Central Jail on 19 November 2025 to meet Dhing MLA Aminul Islam, who has been held under the National Security Act (NSA) for eight months. Accompanied by party leaders, Ajmal expressed solidarity with the jailed legislator and described his detention as politically motivated and unjust.

Emerging from the jail, Ajmal unequivocally ruled out any alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, stating, “Even if Congress wants it, we will not ally. Congress is on a losing trajectory.” He accused Congress of complicity in Islam’s continued incarceration, alleging involvement of a Congress candidate from Dhing in a conspiracy to keep him behind bars. Ajmal also mocked Congress accusations of AIUDF being a BJP agent, turning the charge back on Congress leaders.

He welcomed AIMIM’s Owaisi to Assam, suggesting that Congress was unsettled by potential new alliances in the Muslim political space. Ajmal highlighted that Muslim votes alone would not secure a Congress victory, emphasising the broader electorate’s role.

Ajmal committed to contesting the polls independently with a focus on challenging BJP’s dominance. He acknowledged the possibility of Islam contesting from jail if bail is denied and hinted at approaching the Supreme Court. He expressed hope for the MLA’s imminent release and confirmed he is receiving all legal entitlements as an NSA detainee.

This visit signals AIUDF’s firm stance on contesting the election alone and intensifying pressure on Congress, while also revealing the party’s efforts to broaden alliances with leaders like AIMIM’s Owaisi in Assam’s evolving political landscape.