SIT to File Charge Sheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case by December 10

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: SIT (Special Investigation Team) chief Munna Prasad Gupta, SDGP (CID), informed the media that they would file the charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg death case by December 10, 2025, as Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The SDGP said that the SIT has already received the mandatory sanction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to submit the charges in the court. “It will help us to continue the case in the court,” he said. Gupta said that the SIT has already received most of the information relating to the investigation from Singapore. “We’ve already recorded the statements of over 160 witnesses and others. We’ve heard all witnesses. Our investigation is going on in the right direction. We’ve also received the report of most of the evidence sent to the forensic science laboratories,” he said.

Also Read: All Assam Students’ Union takes to streets on Zubeen Garg’s birthday