Ajoy Phukan Allegedly Abducted After Bail; Wife Lodge FIR at Latasil

Guwahati: Ajoy Phukan, a music composer previously involved in demonstrations seeking justice for late singer Zubeen Garg, was allegedly abducted after being granted bail by the Kamrup BJ(S) Court in Case No. 137/25. Concerned for his safety, Phukan’s wife visited multiple police stations in Guwahati around 1:30 am on September 26 but received no information. She eventually lodged a formal complaint at Latasil Police Station, accusing authorities of inaction.

According to the FIR, unidentified individuals reportedly removed Phukan from the court premises and took him to an unknown location. The complainant expressed fear for her husband’s safety, alleging potential manipulation at police stations and urging immediate intervention.

Earlier, Phukan, along with Victor Das, had been re-arrested for allegedly inciting protests related to Zubeen Garg’s death. The ongoing situation has raised serious concerns about law enforcement efficiency, public safety, and the handling of urgent complaints in Assam.

Authorities have yet to provide updates on Phukan’s whereabouts, intensifying public anxiety over the case.