ICC Women’s World Cup Opener in Guwahati on Sept 30; Ceremony Dedicated to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Guwahati is set to host the opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup on September 30, with India facing Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced that 5,000 free tickets will be distributed to members of the Zubeen Fan Club. Ahead of the match, singer Shreya Ghoshal will perform in a special concert, scheduled half an hour before the game.

The opening ceremony will be dedicated to the memory of late musical icon Zubeen Garg. The ACA further clarified that no artistes linked to the controversies surrounding his death will be invited to the event.