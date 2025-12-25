All Assam Brahmin Mahila Parishad Holds District Meeting in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: A district-level meeting of the Sivasagar District Sammilita Brahmin Mahila Parishad, a sister organisation of the All Assam Sammilita Brahmin Parishad, was held recently in Sivasagar. The meeting was chaired by Dr Ruma Goswami and coordinated by Assistant Secretary Swapnali Sarma Bhattacharya.

During the meeting, the organisation’s constitution was unanimously adopted. Responsibilities were also formally handed over to the newly elected office bearers. Sandhya Goswami Sarma assumed charge as the Working President, Junmoni Devi took over as the General Secretary, and Manjita Goswami Baruah was appointed as the Cultural Secretary.

Several important organisational matters were discussed during the session. Based on the deliberations, a resolution was passed to form regional committees in all areas of the district. The aim of this initiative is to bring the Brahmin community together and work collectively for social welfare and community development.

Speakers at the meeting expressed confidence that the formation of regional committees would help strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and increase its outreach and effectiveness in the coming days. While discussing on the matters, women stated the importance of women’s leadership in community building and also mentioned the need for unity, cooperation and social responsibility.

The meeting was attended by Arati Goswami, Sangeeta Bhattacharya, Anu Goswami, Pallavi Goswami, Bibha Bhattacharya, along with several other prominent members of the community.