All Assam Students’ Union: Keep vigil on Bangladesh border

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) cautioned the state and the central governments to keep strict vigil along the Bangladesh border and not allow people from the other side of the border to enter Assam. In a statement issued today, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said that they were watching the Bangladesh situation. The government failed to seal the India-Bangladesh border even after signing the Assam Accord. “Never allow infiltrators to take shelter in Assam,” the statement said.

