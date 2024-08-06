Meghalaya: BSF Tightens Security Measures Along Meghalaya-Bangladesh Border Amid Unrest

SHILLONG: In response to ongoing unrest in Bangladesh Border, Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has significantly increased security measures along 444 km stretch of international border with Bangladesh. Heightened vigilance aims to ensure effective border domination and management. Comprehensive operations are currently underway to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities.

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Meghalaya, Harbax Singh Dhillon emphasized troops and field commanders are fully aware and vigilant regarding ongoing developments. The situation along international border is being closely monitored. This is to address unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at border. They have been instructed to maintain mission-ready posture.

In addition to heightened security, all land customs stations and integrated check posts along international border of Meghalaya are on high alert. Civilian movement has been restricted along Indo-Bangladesh border to enhance security measures. Meghalaya state government has imposed night curfew along entire international border of Meghalaya. Civil administration and local police, in collaboration with BSF have increased vigilance. Villagers have been instructed to remain extra alert.

Furthermore, BSF has placed India-Bangladesh border on high alert for two days starting Monday. BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary arrived in Kolkata to closely monitor situation and oversee developments.

Meanwhile Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman stated that there is no need for curfew or emergency imposition in country. He expressed confidence that a solution to crisis would be found by tonight. He mentioned that interim government would run country during this period.

A senior BSF officer confirmed that in light of developments in Bangladesh, high alert has been issued to BSF frontiers at India-Bangladesh border. Personnel at North and South Bengal Frontiers received instructions to intensify patrolling. The officer also noted that "Ops Alert" exercise was already underway. This ensures effective border domination and management.

Since July 18 BSF has facilitated entry of Indian students. They ensured safe passage amid unrest. Combined efforts of BSF, local police and civil administration reflect coordinated approach to maintaining security. This addresses challenges posed by current situation in Bangladesh.