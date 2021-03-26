All preventive measures taken for free-and-fair polls: CEO Nitin Khade

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State election machinery is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful voting in the Phase-1 of the Assam Legislative Assembly election, slated to be held on March 27, 2021. The campaign for Phase 1 of the poll concluded at 6 pm on Thursday.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, State CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) Nitin Khade said, "We've taken all preventive measures to ensure free, fair, safe and peaceful poll. We appeal to the people to come forward and cast their votes without any fear.

"In order to make the poll a transparent affair, we've installed CCTVs for webcasting from 50 per cent of the polling stations. Such polling stations can be monitored from the office of the Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi and the offices of the State Election Department and the Deputy Commissioners. On the security front, we've adequate CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel at our disposal."

There are as many as 81.9 lakh voters in the 47 LACs (Legislative Assembly Constituencies) that are going to poll in the first phase. Among them, while Jonai LAC has the highest number of 3.11 lakh voters, Thowra LAC has the lowest number of 1.15 lakh voters.

Dispur LAC has the highest number of 4.11 lakh voters in the State. As many as 264 candidates – 241 males and 23 females – are in fray in the first phase of the poll.

On action taken against hate speeches during poll campaign, Khade said, "We've taken immediate action against a section of candidates. We've also deleted objectionable matters in the social media."

Speaking at the same press briefing, IGP (law & order) Deepak Kedia said, "We started the security bandobast from December 2020. We've categorized the poll stations as sensitive, vulnerable, nil connectivity, remote etc., and made security bandobast accordingly.

"In LACs that share boundaries with the neighbouring States, we've talked to our counterparts there."

He added, "We've seized drugs worth Rs 10 crore, Rs 87.96 crore including kinds, destroyed 3.66 lakh litres of liquor, and also executed 2,225 non-bailable arrest warrants among other measures. Our focus is on people's safety."

Also Read: CEO Nitin Khade flags off tableaus to generate voter awareness in Guwahati

Also Watch: Tea workers stage protest demanding hike in daily wages jpg



