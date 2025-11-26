Ex-minister Girindra Kumar Baruah Demands government intervention to 'Restore the glory of Tezpur University'

The Rtd professor stated the university was facing ‘alarming stagnation and disorder’ at present, cautioning that it threatens to affect not only the academic performance of the institution but also its historic identity. Tezpur University represents the spirit and sacrifice of the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement and must be preserved with utmost seriousness, he reminded.

Slamming sharply, Baruah accused the Vice-Chancellor of the university of abandoning his responsibilities after a controversy arose over the public humiliation of one of the most popular Assamese singers, Zubeen Garg. “Instead of showing accountability, he fled the campus,” he said.

Furthermore, Baruah listed a number of serious allegations since the VC's exit: illegal appointments, financial mismanagement, irregular procurement of library books, unchecked absenteeism, and misuse of administrative authority. He has underlined that such acts strike at the very dignity of the university's leadership.