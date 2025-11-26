Ex-minister Girindra Kumar Baruah Demands government intervention to 'Restore the glory of Tezpur University'

Nagaon: Former minister and retired professor Girindra Kumar Baruah has made a strongly worded appeal to the Assam Government and the Education Department to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the ongoing administrative turmoil at Tezpur University, set up under the historic Assam Accord of 1985.
The Rtd professor stated the university was facing ‘alarming stagnation and disorder’ at present, cautioning that it threatens to affect not only the academic performance of the institution but also its historic identity. Tezpur University represents the spirit and sacrifice of the 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement and must be preserved with utmost seriousness, he reminded.
Slamming sharply, Baruah accused the Vice-Chancellor of the university of abandoning his responsibilities after a controversy arose over the public humiliation of one of the most popular Assamese singers, Zubeen Garg. “Instead of showing accountability, he fled the campus,” he said.
Furthermore, Baruah listed a number of serious allegations since the VC's exit: illegal appointments, financial mismanagement, irregular procurement of library books, unchecked absenteeism, and misuse of administrative authority. He has underlined that such acts strike at the very dignity of the university's leadership.
The ex-minister said it was very unfortunate that even after 66 days, the government and education authorities have ‘maintained silence’ despite continuing protests by faculty, employees, students, and intellectuals for justice. Once ranked among the country’s top 5 universities, Tezpur University has now slipped to the 79th position, a slide that Baruah described as ‘utterly unacceptable.’
Subsequently, calling Tezpur University a symbol of Assam's struggle and identity, Baruah urged the government to intervene immediately and restore transparency, dignity, and stability on the campus. “This institution is not merely a university, it is the pride of our people,” he said in conclusion.