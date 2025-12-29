All Schools in Uttar Pradesh to Remain Closed Till January 1 as Cold Wave Intensifies

GUWAHATI: In view of the severe cold wave and dense fog, all schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed until January 1, 2026. The state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered the closure of schools in a statement.

Emphasising that the safety and well-being of children remain a top priority, the Chief Minister warned that any negligence in ensuring their protection during the harsh weather conditions would not be tolerated.

The directive applies to all schools up to Class 12, irrespective of their affiliation. As a result, institutions affiliated with the ICSE, CBSE and the Uttar Pradesh Board will all remain shut during this period.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed senior officials of the government and administration to personally visit the areas and access the ground reality. He also said that adequate arrangements for blankets and bonfires must be ensured at public places in all districts.

Further, he issued special instructions to officials regarding the operation of night shelters. He ordered that no person in the state should sleep in the open during the biting cold. All necessary facilities like bedding, blankets, cleanliness, should be ensured in all night shelters, he said.

Appealing to the public, CM Yogi Adityanath urged those with resources to extend help to the needy during the harsh weather. Further, the CM has also urged those with resources to extend help to the needy during this weather. He advised citizens to be cautious, and avoid unimportant travelling in the foggy conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of dense fog across Uttar Pradesh, with adverse weather conditions expected to persist until at least December 31.

It may be mentioned that, intense cold wave is battering several parts of north and eastern India, disrupting normal life and prompting weather warnings across several states. According to the IMD, sub-zero temperatures were recorded in Kashmir, while parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand and West Bengal reported cold day or cold wave conditions.