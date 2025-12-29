Foreign Tourist Footfall Rises in Kaziranga During Early 2025-26 Tourist Season

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park has recorded a positive trend in the footfall of tourists during the initial months of 2025-26 tourist season. A notable rise was witnessed in the number of foreign visitors. This was confirmed by authorities of the national park.

According to official sources, nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited the world-famous national park since the season began in late September, reflecting steady interest despite minor fluctuations.

Among the total number of visitors, approximately 7000 foreign tourists from Europe, Russia and Germany, and other countries explored the beauty of the national park during the first three months of the season.

The increase in the number of international tourists is seen as an encouraging sign for the state’s tourism sector, especially in comparison to last year when the total footfall during the same period stood at around 1.2 lakh.

Officials stated that a visible rise in the number of tourists from mid-December onwards has been seen, while the overall tourist numbers showed a slight dip in December. Stakeholders, including local businesses and tour operators are satisfied with this resurgence as they are heavily depended on the peak winter season.