Foreign Tourist Footfall Rises in Kaziranga During Early 2025-26 Tourist Season

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park has recorded a positive trend in the footfall of tourists during the initial months of 2025-26 tourist season. A notable rise was witnessed in the number of foreign visitors. This was confirmed by authorities of the national park.
According to official sources, nearly 1.5 lakh tourists have visited the world-famous national park since the season began in late September, reflecting steady interest despite minor fluctuations.
Among the total number of visitors, approximately 7000 foreign tourists from Europe, Russia and Germany, and other countries explored the beauty of the national park during the first three months of the season.
The increase in the number of international tourists is seen as an encouraging sign for the state’s tourism sector, especially in comparison to last year when the total footfall during the same period stood at around 1.2 lakh.
Officials stated that a visible rise in the number of tourists from mid-December onwards has been seen, while the overall tourist numbers showed a slight dip in December. Stakeholders, including local businesses and tour operators are satisfied with this resurgence as they are heavily depended on the peak winter season.
Kaziranga National Park authorities expressed confidence that tourist numbers will increase significantly from January onwards. With several holidays and peak travel periods lined up in the coming months, officials expect a surge in both domestic and foreign tourists.
The rising international interest, coupled with improved conservation outcomes, is expected to boost Assam’s tourism economy while reinforcing Kaziranga’s status as a premier wildlife destination in India.
Speaking to media persons on this, a forest official said, “So far, around 1.5 lakh tourists have visited Kaziranga during the 2025-26 tourism season. Among them, the number of foreign tourists has increased significantly, with nearly 7,000 international visitors, which is a positive trend. Last year, the tourist footfall was higher. But the previous year, during the same period, the tourist footfall stood at about 1.2 lakh. While there have been minor fluctuations, we are optimistic. With several holidays approaching in January, we expect tourist numbers to rise further.”
“In this period, Kaziranga has witnessed the highest number of foreign tourists. This is a positive sign. We alos got to know that the tourists are very satisfied. Maximum of the tourists has visited the Kohora and Bagori ranges among others,” he added.
Further, the Forest Department officials also highlighted another important achievement for the Kaziranga National Park. According to them, no rhino poaching cases have been reported so far. The continued success in wildlife protection has further strengthened the national park’s reputation as a well-managed conservation site.