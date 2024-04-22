Alternative documents for voting if EPIC not available

Don’t you have the EPIC card? No need to worry. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), you can still cast your vote on any of the 12 alternative documents. The alternative documents are: Indian passport; driving licence; service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies; passbooks with photographs issued by banks/post offices; PAC card; smart card issued by RGI under NPR; UDID (Unique Disability ID Card, MGNREGA Job cards; Health Insurance Smart Card issued by the Ministry of Labour; pension documents with photographs; official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs; and Aadhaar cards.

