Amazing Assam: Seventh Grader Becomes Bajali's SP for a Day in Inspiring Children's Day Initiative

Guwahati: In a remarkable initiative to mark World Children’s Day, Nibir Nesan Baruah, a seventh standard student from Ghotbor in Bajali, has been appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bajali district for a day. This unique programme was organised by the government to inspire and motivate young minds by giving them a firsthand experience of leadership and public service within the police department.

Nibir’s journey to the SP’s chair began when his father, Ankur Baruah, submitted an application to the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing his son’s wish to serve as SP for one day. The request quickly received approval from the Chief Minister as well as the Director General of Police.

On the day of the appointment, Nibir donned the police uniform and officially took over the charge of the Bajali SP office. He was warmly welcomed by the police officers who greeted him with a salute and introduced themselves to him. Additional Superintendent of Police Trinayan Bhuyan further introduced Nibir to all the staff members and familiarised him with the various departments functioning within the office.

During his special day as the acting SP, Nibir had the opportunity to visit police stations and outposts, observe daily operations, and interact with officers. At Patasar Kuchi, the local police greeted him enthusiastically, providing a wonderful demonstration of police work in the community.

This thoughtful initiative was launched to empower young people and to help them understand the responsibilities that come with leadership and public service. It is hoped that such experiences will encourage children like Nibir to become future leaders who are aware of civic duties and governance. The Bajali Police’s innovative programme has been met with appreciation for encouraging children’s active engagement with public institutions and fostering a sense of responsibility at an early age.

This memorable “Nayak moment” for Nibir inspires not only him but also other children nationwide to dream big and contribute positively to society.