Nagaon DC Orders Strict Action After Raids Reveal Serious Food Safety Violations

Nagaon: The Nagaon District Commissioner (DC), Devasish Sharma, carried out a series of surprise inspections on Thursday morning, uncovering serious lapses in food safety across multiple markets and sweet-making units in the district. The sudden visit was conducted with officials from the Food Safety Department and a mobile testing laboratory.

During the raid at Borbazar, the DC found clear traces of chemical substances in several vegetables. Officials detected the use of artificial chemicals to increase the weight and appearance of produce, particularly cauliflower. Sharma instructed the Food Safety Department to take strict action against those involved in such practices.

The team also inspected fish imported from Andhra Pradesh, amid ongoing concerns about the use of formalin. Samples were collected from Borbazar to determine whether the chemicals were being mixed in the fish supply. According to government records, Assam imports fish worth around ₹3,240 crore from Andhra Pradesh every year, with Nagaon alone importing nearly ₹259 crore worth of fish annually. Although the district produces about 56,000 tonnes of fish, imports continue to dominate the market.

In addition, the DC conducted raids on several sweet-making factories in the area. He expressed strong displeasure after witnessing sweets being prepared in unhygienic and unsafe environments. Samples of milk used for producing sweets and paneer were also collected for testing. Sharma ordered immediate corrective measures and warned that strict action would follow against violators.

The district administration is continuing further investigation based on the samples collected during the operation.