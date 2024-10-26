Amazing benefits of sprouts

PUNE: Sprouts are an amazing food known for their nutritional value. Seeds of grains or legumes are germinated to produce this superfood. Packed with protein, calcium, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes; sprouts promote good health and are vital for complete development.

Here are a few benefits of eating sprouts:

Low calorie treat: A bowl of sprouts, about 100 grams, contains just a little over 100 calories, packed with all the essential nutrients. It helps to keep the hunger pangs under control and helps to lose weight.

Filled with fibre: Sprouts contain about 7.6 grams of fibre per serving. Fibre rich food is ideal for obese people as well as diabetics. Fibre is vital for the digestive system, keeps you satiated, delays gastric emptying time, prevents binge eating and is a godsend for people suffering from constipation.

Power packed with protein: Protein foods offer varied health benefits. Evidence suggests that high protein intakes result in a quicker fat loss. Sprouts are packed with a good amount of proteins; a cup of sprouts contains 14 grams of proteins.

Reduces cholesterol: A bowl of sprouts contains as little as about 0.38 grams of fat. Sprouts being a low-fat food and rich in fibre help to lower the cholesterol levels and maintain an ideal body weight.

Cleanses the body: Sprouts help in boosting the immune system and cleanses the body. The chlorophyll in sprouts is helpful in removing the toxins from the cells and lymphatic system. The enzymes in sprouts ease the digestion process that also helps to get rid of the toxins.

Improves eyesight: The goodness of vitamin A in sprouts plays a vital role in improving vision and eyesight. Sprouts also possess antioxidant traits that help protect the cells of the eyes from free radical oxidative damage that may contribute to early loss of sight and glaucoma. Daily intake of sprouts also reduces the risk of eye-related problems like night blindness, muscular degeneration and the formation of cataracts.

Promotes hair growth: Bequeathed with ample Vitamin C, sprouts actively help in hair growth. Eating sprouts regularly hampers free radical damage to the hair follicles which in turn reduces hair fall, rid the scalp of dandruff and improves hair texture and growth. Intake of sprouts is also beneficial in the case of men who face the risk of premature balding as it extensively promotes blood circulation in the scalp and helps in new hair growth. Being high in antioxidants, even premature greying of hair can be averted if sprouts are consumed regularly.

Arrests signs Of ageing: Thanks to enormous reserves of antioxidants and healthful vitamins, Sprouts make for a wholesome way to achieve good skin naturally. It helps prevent oxidative damage to the skin cells which causes cellular DNA destruction. This in turn helps to reverse and reduce the numerous signs of ageing like fine lines, spots, blemishes, wrinkles, pigmentation, saggy skin etc. It also rejuvenates the skin from deep within and bestows one with a healthy glow. (Agencies)

