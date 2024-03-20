Amazing reasons to eat beetroot; Check Here

NEW DELHI: Beetroot or beet is one of the popular root-vegetables that you must include in your diet. Its incredibly shocking pink colour with an earthy flavour and a lot of crunchiness make a beetroot unique. This vibrant hue of beetroot makes this vegetable bossy that can completely take over your dish. This colour of the beetroot comes from a plant compound-betanin. Here are some possible health benefits of beetroot.

Help to regulate blood pressure: Beetroot is rich in nitric oxide which works as a vessel dilator that relaxes your blood vessels and improves blood flow. Therefore, it helps in lowering blood pressure. Many studies have proven this benefit of a beetroot due to the presence of nitric oxide. Consumption of 200-250 ml glass of beetroot juice or adding 80-100 grams of beet to salads may help to low hypertension. However, the effect of beetroot will last for about six hours only. Therefore, beetroots only help temporarily to balance blood pressure, and regular consumption may be beneficial.

May improve digestive health:

Beetroot is one of the richest sources of dietary fibres and amino acids that are essential to help indigestion. It helps to regulate your bowel movements and may give relief from constipation. Beet is gut-friendly, which adds bulk to stool and helps reduce the risk of several chronic diseases.

May control the blood sugar:

Beetroot contains an antioxidant called alpha-lipoic acid that may help to balance blood sugar levels. In 2019, review studies showed that alpha-lipoic acid helps reduce blood sugar levels when given orally or intravenously.

Help to prevent anemia:

The colour of beetroot itself explains its importance to correct the level of your haemoglobin. Beetroot contains a high amount of iron and folic acid. It helps produce normal red blood cells. Regular drinking of beetroot juice helps to improve the range of haemoglobin and prevents menstrual disorders.

May improve athletic performance:

Beet juice can help your body by allowing your blood to flow faster and your muscles to get more oxygen during a workout. Nitrates present in beet helps to improve the efficiency of mitochondria that increase energy production in the body. It is important to note that the beet juice effect will rich to a peak within 2-3 hours. Hence, to achieve the best results, you have to consume beets 2–3 hours before training or competing.

Help to fight against inflammation:

Beetroot contains a pigment-Betanin which is responsible for its colour. Betanin has anti-inflammatory properties. Some animal studies suggest that beetroot juice effectively reduces kidney inflammation. However, further research in humans is required to confirm this theory.

May improve brainpower:

Beetroot helps to enhance the blood supply to the brain. It helps to improve cognitive functions and concentration. Nitric oxide present in beetroot helps maintain a normal blood flow to the brain.

Help in detoxification:

Beetroot is a natural detoxifier that helps to make your body clean and toxin-free. Betalains from beet help purify the blood, skin, and liver. It boosts the normal function of the body. Hence to increase your metabolism, beetroot is a great option. (Agencies)

