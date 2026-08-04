Amid Nepalikhuti’s Flood Devastation, Sibeswar’s Search for Missing Wife Continues

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Scenes of devastation greet anyone who manages to reach the flood-hit Nepalikhuti. Foul smells are permeating from the slush-filled area. Bodies of flood victims continue to emerge from the mud and debris and a body was recovered today as well.

Sibeswar Karmakar, a resident of the area, remains on the lookout for any trace of his wife, Tileswari Boro Karmakar, who is missing since the flash floods on July 19.

Recalling the black day when his life turned upside down, Sibeswar said, "We had floods earlier also, but the way in which the water came rushing in within a few moments was never seen before. Around 25 of us were perched on the roof of a neighbour's house. A big wooden log came with the rushing waters and destroyed the house. We all fell into the deluge. I somehow caught hold of a floating tree branch and found a footing on a pile of garbage above the waterline. When more wood and debris piled up, my wife was buried beneath the pile. Later, we searched for her with the help of the local administration but have been unable to locate her so far. I'm now left with only her memories. My house is completely destroyed."

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