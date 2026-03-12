PM Modi and Amit Shah to Visit Assam March 13-15 With Packed Schedules Across State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to make successive visits to Assam beginning March 13, with a series of project inaugurations, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and public programmes lined up across the state over three days.

On March 13, the Prime Minister will visit the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where he will lay the foundation stones for a railway coach repairing factory and six bridges, and launch three new railway services in the region.

Later in Guwahati, Modi will hand over the first land patta to a tea garden labourer under the Assam government's initiative to provide land pattas to approximately three lakh tea garden workers — a significant milestone in the state's efforts to extend land rights to the community.

