Without an established administrative framework, the department seems to lack the necessary agility and responsiveness to youth needs.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With the sole objective of boosting youth empowerment, the Assam government created a department named the Department of Youth Welfare and Empowerment. However, without an established administrative framework, the department seems to lack the necessary agility and responsiveness to youth needs.

The government hasn't even assigned anyone as its independent director. And as such, the department is not yet operational.

According to sources, the department created for the welfare and empowerment of youth must itself be empowered with the necessary administrative structure and institutional capacity. The vision must now move beyond notification and translate into action, opportunities and measurable outcomes for the young people of Assam. The government must take immediate and decisive steps to establish a fully functional department with appropriate manpower, financial authority and implementation mechanism.

The initiative was first announced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 15, 2026. Subsequently, the state cabinet approved the creation of the department on August 20, 2026. A government notification issued on August 29, 2026, provided for its commencement of functioning on September 17, 2026, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new department was envisaged as an integrated institutional mechanism by incorporating youth welfare-related components from the Sports and Youth Welfare Department and employment-related components from the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department. Dr B. Kalyan Chakraborty was engaged as Additional Chief Secretary during the first week of September 2026. A further notification concerning the department was issued on October 6, 2026.

Despite these important developments, the actual operationalisation of the department remains a serious concern. Nearly two months after its proposed commencement of functioning, the organisational and administrative structure of the department has yet to be firmly established, both at the Assam Secretariat and at the directorate level.

According to the sources, the creation of a new department is not merely an administrative exercise involving the issuance of notifications. It requires a clearly defined organisational structure, delegation of responsibilities, appointment of officers and staff, financial powers, operational guidelines and an effective mechanism for programme implementation. Without these essential arrangements, even well-intentioned government initiatives may fail to produce the desired results. One of the most immediate concerns is the delay in initiating the procurement process and implementing the programmes envisaged for the current financial year.

The concern is particularly significant because youth development initiatives require continuous planning, mobilisation, counselling, training and institutional coordination. Delays at the administrative level inevitably translate into delays in delivering services to the intended beneficiaries.

Another important issue requiring immediate attention is the preparation of the budget and annual action plan for FY 2027-28.

Assam has a substantial young population with diverse aspirations and expectations. The challenges confronting young people extend beyond unemployment. They include the lack of adequate career awareness, limited access to professional guidance, skill gaps, insufficient employment linkages, inadequate entrepreneurial support and the need for greater participation in social, cultural and developmental activities.

A dedicated Department of Youth Welfare and Empowerment can address these interconnected challenges through a coordinated and comprehensive approach.

Establishing an effective institutional framework at district and grassroots levels is a must to ensure that the benefits of the department reach young people across Assam. The present administrative delay raises a legitimate question: If a dedicated department has been created to empower the youth, why should its institutional mechanism remain inadequately operationalised even after the notified commencement date?

According to sources, the government must therefore take immediate and decisive steps to establish a fully functional department with appropriate leadership, manpower, financial authority and implementation mechanisms.

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