Minor Schoolgirl Assaulted in Nagaon’s Rajagaon After Year-Long Harassment

Nagaon: A shocking case of assault on a minor schoolgirl has surfaced from Rajagaon village under Kachua Police Station in Nagaon district, triggering widespread public anger and calls for strict punishment. The accused youth has reportedly been absconding since the incident, while police have begun an intensive investigation.

According to local sources, the victim, a Class VIII student, had allegedly been facing continuous harassment for nearly a year from a local youth identified as Tutu Sharma, son of Amrit Sharma of Rajagaon. The accused is said to have repeatedly followed the girl on her way to and from school, subjected her to verbal abuse, obscene gestures, and tried to intimidate her despite her repeated refusal.

Sources further alleged that when his advances were rejected, the accused began threatening the girl by taking photographs without her consent and warning that he would circulate them on social media. He also reportedly made vulgar phone calls and sent obscene messages, causing severe mental stress to the minor.

The victim remained silent due to fear of her father’s strict nature and social pressure. However, the situation took a violent turn on December 21, when the accused allegedly intercepted the girl while she was returning home from school. Upon refusing him again, the youth reportedly assaulted her brutally, slapping and punching her before kicking her on the chest and legs. The girl reportedly collapsed unconscious on the roadside.

Local residents who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot and intervened, following which the accused fled. The injured girl was rescued by villagers and later regained consciousness.

After the incident, the victim informed her family, and her father lodged a formal complaint at Kachua Police Station. Police officials said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest.

The incident has raised strong protests from local organisations and residents, who have demanded swift justice and stronger safety measures for school-going girls. Police have assured that no one involved will be spared and that strict legal action will be taken.