Amit Shah Inaugurates Rs 2,092 Crore Healthcare Projects in Assam, Says State Is Now Self-Reliant in Health Services

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam, declaring that the state had achieved self-reliance in health education and healthcare services under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shah inaugurated Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital — Guwahati's second medical institution — and virtually inaugurated cancer care centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia. He also virtually laid the foundation stones of superspeciality hospitals at Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta, along with Swasth Bhawan in Guwahati and Abhoyapuri District Hospital.

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