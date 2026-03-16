Amit Shah Inaugurates Rs 2,092 Crore Healthcare Projects in Assam, Says State Is Now Self-Reliant in Health Services

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in Assam, declaring that the state had achieved self-reliance in health education and healthcare services under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Shah inaugurated Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital — Guwahati's second medical institution — and virtually inaugurated cancer care centres in Golaghat and Tinsukia. He also virtually laid the foundation stones of superspeciality hospitals at Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta, along with Swasth Bhawan in Guwahati and Abhoyapuri District Hospital.
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Shah highlighted the role of philanthropist Ratan Tata in building Assam's cancer care network, saying Tata Trust had contributed 50 per cent of the funds for the establishment of 17 cancer care centres across the state. Twelve were already operational, and two more were inaugurated on Saturday.
He said Chief Minister Sarma had laid special emphasis on cancer care, with the goal that no patient from Assam should feel the need to travel outside the state for treatment.
Shah cited key health indicators achieved under the current government: 92 per cent of people in Assam now receive free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, and 98 per cent of deliveries in the state now take place in institutions.
The Home Minister sharply criticised the Congress's record on healthcare, alleging that funds amounting to Rs 150 crore annually allocated for the health sector were misappropriated and diverted for the benefit of leaders and their families, leaving hospitals in a fragile state. "About ten years ago, the health sector in Assam was in shambles," he said.
Shah also directed pointed criticism at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that in his opposition to the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi was now "out to oppose India" and supporting individuals who seek to undermine the country's integrity. He condemned Gandhi for what he described as a lack of respect for Parliament's dignity. "Protests should also have a threshold," Shah said.