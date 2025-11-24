Amit Shah Lauds NCB, Delhi Police for Busting Transnational Methamphetamine Cartel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the massive anti-narcotics operation conducted in New Delhi, stating the government is dismantling the drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. The statement was given by Shah through his official social media handle, pointing out the recent success brought about by the combined efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police.

Authorities reportedly busted a transnational trafficking network, seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine, a haul valued at an estimated ₹262 crore, and arrested two individuals linked to the drug network. Shah termed the operation as an illustration of the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top investigative approach adopted by the government, aimed at striking at drug cartels from every direction.