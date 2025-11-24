Amit Shah Lauds NCB, Delhi Police for Busting Transnational Methamphetamine Cartel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the massive anti-narcotics operation conducted in New Delhi, stating the government is dismantling the drug cartels at an unprecedented pace. The statement was given by Shah through his official social media handle, pointing out the recent success brought about by the combined efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police.
Authorities reportedly busted a transnational trafficking network, seizing 328 kg of methamphetamine, a haul valued at an estimated ₹262 crore, and arrested two individuals linked to the drug network. Shah termed the operation as an illustration of the top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top investigative approach adopted by the government, aimed at striking at drug cartels from every direction.
Moreover, Shah termed the raid a ‘brilliant example of seamless multi-agency coordination’ while crediting the joint efforts of the NCB and Delhi Police to push forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a drug-free India.
Officials said that the seizure constituted one of the major recoveries this year and reflected the rise in frequency and magnitude of anti-narcotics operations in large parts of the country. The operation also reinforces the government's stand on strengthening intelligence-sharing mechanisms and intensifying enforcement against organised drug networks.
As Shah extended congratulations on the action, he commended the effort of the joint team for efficiency, dedication, and swift action, underlining that such operations were crucial in safeguarding India's youth and protecting national security.