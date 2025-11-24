Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as 53rd Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Surya Kant was sworn in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday, ushering in a new chapter within the country's judiciary. The ceremony saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The tenure of Justice Kant as the head of the judiciary will be for a little over a year, as he is scheduled to retire on February 9, 2027. His elevation comes after many years of distinguished service and valuable contributions to the legal system.
Since his appointment to the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, Justice Kant has played an instrumental role in various landmark judgments and constitutional matters that have come before the court. His experience, acumen as a lawyer, and administrative capabilities have found general acceptance among his brother judges and the Bar.
As he assumes the highest judicial office in the country, Justice Surya Kant is expected to lead the Supreme Court through landmark cases and reforms, shaping judicial discourse during his tenure. His leadership will also prove crucial to various ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening transparency, accessibility, and efficiency within the judiciary.
With his oath-taking, the Supreme Court enters its new phase under the stewardship of Justice Surya Kant as the country's 53rd Chief Justice.