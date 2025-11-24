Justice Surya Kant Sworn In as 53rd Chief Justice of India

The tenure of Justice Kant as the head of the judiciary will be for a little over a year, as he is scheduled to retire on February 9, 2027. His elevation comes after many years of distinguished service and valuable contributions to the legal system.

Since his appointment to the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019, Justice Kant has played an instrumental role in various landmark judgments and constitutional matters that have come before the court. His experience, acumen as a lawyer, and administrative capabilities have found general acceptance among his brother judges and the Bar.