Amit Shah Promises Rs 11,000 Farm Aid, Free Education and Rs 3,000 DBT for Women at Assam Rallies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a series of sweeping election promises at public rallies in Hailakandi and Patharkandi on Tuesday, framing the Assam Assembly election as a choice between BJP's development and welfare agenda and what he called Congress's legacy of cultural neglect and failure on infiltration.
Shah's twin rallies — in Hailakandi district and Patharkandi — covered ground ranging from farm subsidies and women's welfare to the Uniform Civil Code and the BJP's record on Assamese cultural identity.
Also Read: Assam will get UCC but with safeguards for tribals: Amit Shah
Shah opened his cultural pitch by crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking Assam's symbols to the global stage.
He highlighted the international recognition accorded to the traditional Assamese gamosa under the BJP government, and took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi — alleging that Gandhi had declined to wear the gamosa when offered during a Republic Day event.
Shah also pointed to the installation of a grand statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi as evidence of the BJP's commitment to honouring Assam's historical legacy.
On welfare, Shah highlighted the BJP government's decision to grant land ownership pattas to nearly 3.5 lakh families across 707 tea gardens — a move aimed at empowering one of Assam's most economically vulnerable communities.
"In the first phase, the process has already been completed in 106 gardens across 20 districts," he said.
Shah laid out an ambitious set of commitments if the BJP is voted back to power in Assam, targeting farmers, women, students, and the poor.
He promised to raise annual farm assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000, provide tractor purchase subsidies to 10,000 farmers, and ensure procurement of paddy, maize, and mustard at the minimum support price.
For women, he announced a monthly direct benefit transfer of Rs 3,000. He also promised free education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for children from poor families, free rice distribution, and subsidised essential commodities.
Shah reiterated the BJP's position on the Uniform Civil Code, pitching it as a guarantee of equality and a measure to prohibit practices like multiple marriages. He urged voters to support the BJP to enable UCC's implementation in Assam.
He also referenced the abolition of triple talaq — which he alleged Congress had opposed — and pointed to the Assam government's conversion of 402 madrasas into primary schools as a significant education reform.
At his Patharkandi rally earlier in the day, Shah's tone sharpened considerably on the infiltration issue.
He alleged that illegal migrants were systematically taking away jobs, ration benefits, and wages meant for local youth, poor families, and tea garden workers — and vowed that identified infiltrators would be "removed one by one" if the BJP returns to power.
"Only the BJP can safeguard the state from illegal infiltration and preserve its cultural identity," Shah told the crowd.