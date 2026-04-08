Amit Shah Promises Rs 11,000 Farm Aid, Free Education and Rs 3,000 DBT for Women at Assam Rallies

Shah opened his cultural pitch by crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking Assam's symbols to the global stage.

He highlighted the international recognition accorded to the traditional Assamese gamosa under the BJP government, and took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi — alleging that Gandhi had declined to wear the gamosa when offered during a Republic Day event.

Shah also pointed to the installation of a grand statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi as evidence of the BJP's commitment to honouring Assam's historical legacy.

On welfare, Shah highlighted the BJP government's decision to grant land ownership pattas to nearly 3.5 lakh families across 707 tea gardens — a move aimed at empowering one of Assam's most economically vulnerable communities.

"In the first phase, the process has already been completed in 106 gardens across 20 districts," he said.