Amit Shah: UCC in Assam Will Not Apply to Tribal and Adivasi Communities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a significant assurance to Assam's tribal communities, stating that the proposed Uniform Civil Code in the state would not apply to Adivasi and indigenous peoples, as he campaigned across multiple constituencies ahead of the Assembly elections.
Shah addressed rallies in Dudhnoi in Goalpara district and Chhaygaon under the Palasbari LAC in Kamrup district, in support of BJP-led alliance candidates across several seats including reserved ST constituencies.
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Speaking at Dudhnoi — which he described as a "mini Assam" reflecting the state's diverse cultural fabric — Shah was direct in his assurance to tribal voters.
"The Uniform Civil Code will be brought, but our Adivasi brothers and sisters will be kept outside its ambit. We fully respect tribal customs and traditions and will protect them," he said.
He added that the UCC would be introduced if the BJP is returned to power under PM Narendra Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, primarily to end practices such as polygamy, but with full exemptions for indigenous tribal communities or Bhumiputras.
Shah announced that the BJP would establish primary schools for children from the Rabha, Garo, Tiwa, Deori, Mising, and Dimasa communities, where early education would be imparted in their respective mother tongues.
On the welfare front, he promised to provide each tribal household with a cow and a buffalo, and to set up dairy infrastructure in every district across Assam. "These are not mere promises, but commitments we will fulfil," he said.
Shah outlined a series of financial commitments aimed at farmers in the region.
Annual farmer assistance under PM-KISAN would be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000, he said. Additionally, subsidies of up to Rs 3 lakh for tractors and Rs 50,000 for power tillers were announced, along with plans to develop vegetable market chains with ownership rights given directly to local farmers.
Addressing the Palasbari rally in support of BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, Shah trained his fire on the Congress, accusing the party of enabling illegal infiltration in Assam.
"It was Congress that allowed infiltrators to take hold in Assam. The BJP government is identifying and removing them, and this process will continue until the last infiltrator is dealt with," he asserted.
He also alleged that Congress had obstructed development in the region, including opposing land allocation for a semiconductor unit and resisting the proposed IIM Palasbari project. He credited Prime Minister Modi with bringing the semiconductor project to Assam.
Drawing a pointed comparison with the Congress on the question of tribal representation, Shah noted that no Adivasi woman had ever been made President of India under Congress rule.
He contrasted this with Prime Minister Modi's decision to elevate Droupadi Murmu to the country's highest constitutional post as a mark of genuine respect for tribal communities.
Shah's rally in Golakganj, Dhubri district, had to be cancelled after a technical issue with his helicopter prevented him from landing. He addressed the gathered crowd over the phone, apologising for his absence and appealing for support for party candidate Ashwini Ray Sarkar.
"I will visit after the BJP's victory and celebrate with you," he said.
This marked the first time a Union Home Minister has visited Dudhnoi, drawing large crowds from both the Dudhnoi and West Goalpara constituencies.