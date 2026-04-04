Amit Shah: UCC in Assam Will Not Apply to Tribal and Adivasi Communities

Shah announced that the BJP would establish primary schools for children from the Rabha, Garo, Tiwa, Deori, Mising, and Dimasa communities, where early education would be imparted in their respective mother tongues.

On the welfare front, he promised to provide each tribal household with a cow and a buffalo, and to set up dairy infrastructure in every district across Assam. "These are not mere promises, but commitments we will fulfil," he said.

Shah outlined a series of financial commitments aimed at farmers in the region.

Annual farmer assistance under PM-KISAN would be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 11,000, he said. Additionally, subsidies of up to Rs 3 lakh for tractors and Rs 50,000 for power tillers were announced, along with plans to develop vegetable market chains with ownership rights given directly to local farmers.