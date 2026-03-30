Amit Shah Rallies in Assam, Promises Infiltration-Free, Developed State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held back-to-back campaign rallies in Dhekiajuli and Nalbari on Thursday, throwing his weight behind BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
Speaking to large crowds at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate playground, Shah framed the election as a choice about Assam's future — economic growth, infrastructure, and security from illegal immigration.
"This election is to build a developed and industrialized Assam," he told the gathering.
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The Union Home Minister made border security and illegal immigration a central theme of his address, drawing loud applause from supporters.
"Now, no infiltrator has the courage to harm or kill the youth of Assam. We have taken a firm resolve to build an infiltration-free Assam," Shah declared.
He reiterated the BJP government's position that firm steps have already been taken to protect Assam's demographic and cultural identity — a recurring issue in the state's politics.
The Dhekiajuli rally carried a symbolic dimension as well. Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of Amit Shah's first visit to the constituency.
To commemorate the occasion, BJP leaders and supporters lit nearly 3,000 earthen lamps — diyas — arranging them to form his portrait. The gesture underscored his long-standing political association with the region.
BJP leaders described Dhekiajuli as a punyabhoomi (sacred land) and Swahid Nagari (martyr city), highlighting its historical significance in the state's political memory.
Local BJP candidate Ashok Singhal used the platform to appeal directly to voters, arguing that the party's welfare reach had extended to the most vulnerable communities.
"Every vote for BJP is a vote for empowerment," Singhal said.
He pointed to benefits delivered to tea garden workers, students, and economically weaker sections as evidence of the party's on-the-ground impact in the constituency.
Party leaders also highlighted welfare schemes like Orunodoi as key achievements of the current government.
Moving beyond security, Shah laid out what he described as the Modi government's development record in Assam.
He said the state has received significant funds through tax devolution and central grants, with major investments going into road, rail, and air connectivity.
Several bridges over the Brahmaputra River have been constructed, he noted, improving inter-regional transport and stimulating economic activity across the state.
Shah also spoke about social infrastructure, saying efforts are underway to bring electricity and clean drinking water to every village in Assam.
He added that the government is working to establish medical and engineering colleges in every district, aiming to bring quality education and healthcare closer to ordinary residents.
On the industrial front, Shah said momentum is building — particularly with the arrival of semiconductor manufacturing, which he argued would attract large-scale investment and generate new jobs across the state.
Shah's second rally of the day, held at Chamata in Nalbari, drew a strong turnout of party leadership.
Among those present were state BJP president Dilip Saikia, and ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Chandra Mohan Patowary.
The twin rallies are part of a wider BJP blitz across Assam, with senior leaders holding a series of public meetings to consolidate support before polling day.