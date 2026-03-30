Amit Shah Rallies in Assam, Promises Infiltration-Free, Developed State

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held back-to-back campaign rallies in Dhekiajuli and Nalbari on Thursday, throwing his weight behind BJP candidates ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

Speaking to large crowds at the Dhekiajuli Tea Estate playground, Shah framed the election as a choice about Assam's future — economic growth, infrastructure, and security from illegal immigration.

"This election is to build a developed and industrialized Assam," he told the gathering.

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