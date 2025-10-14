'An Arena of Dreams' : Gogamukh’s ₹1-Crore Sports Complex Opens to Inspire Assam’s Youth

Dhemaji: In a major step towards promoting sports and youth development in Upper Assam, a state-level football playground and athletic track worth ₹1 crore were inaugurated at Gogamukh College, strategically located between Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. The project, initiated by the Mising Autonomous Council with support from the Government of Assam, aims to nurture local talent and strengthen the region’s sporting infrastructure.
The facility was inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, who announced that the newly built athletic track would soon be upgraded to a synthetic track, alongside the construction of a modern indoor stadium in the same complex.
The event was attended by Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Assam Football Association Secretary Dr Hangrang Brahma, and representatives from the Dhemaji Sports Association and Athletics Association, among others.
Dr Dilip Kumar Jha, Principal of Gogamukh College, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Mising Autonomous Council and the state government for their commitment to developing rural sports.
The inauguration concluded with a spirited football match between Charaideo Football Club and Lakhimpur Morning Star, setting an energetic tone for Assam’s rising sports culture.