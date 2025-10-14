'An Arena of Dreams' : Gogamukh’s ₹1-Crore Sports Complex Opens to Inspire Assam’s Youth

Dhemaji: In a major step towards promoting sports and youth development in Upper Assam, a state-level football playground and athletic track worth ₹1 crore were inaugurated at Gogamukh College, strategically located between Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. The project, initiated by the Mising Autonomous Council with support from the Government of Assam, aims to nurture local talent and strengthen the region’s sporting infrastructure.

The facility was inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, who announced that the newly built athletic track would soon be upgraded to a synthetic track, alongside the construction of a modern indoor stadium in the same complex.