Assam NRIs Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan Questioned by CID in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: Abhimanyu Talukdar and Tanmoy Phukan, two prominent Assamese-origin NRIs, arrived at the CID headquarters today, on October 14 provide statements to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The SIT is questioning both individuals about their knowledge of events leading up to the singer’s untimely demise, particularly regarding the private yacht gathering in Singapore where Garg was last seen alive.

Officials confirmed that the investigation remains active, with other expatriates reportedly present at the gathering expected to be called in the coming days. The SIT is also coordinating with Singaporean authorities to access CCTV footage, digital communications, and forensic reports to cross-verify statements and strengthen the case.

The ongoing inquiry has drawn widespread public attention, with fans and cultural figures demanding transparency and justice in one of Assam’s most high-profile investigations.