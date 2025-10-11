Top Headlines

Transparent Recruitment Takes Center Stage: 3,698 Health Department Results to Be Declared

The government reaffirms its commitment to fair, merit-based hiring across DME, DHS, DHS(FW), and AYUSH departments.
Guwahati: In a major step towards transparent and merit-driven governance, the results for 3,698 posts under the Health Department  encompassing DME, DHS, DHS(FW), and AYUSH  are set to be declared on 12th October. This milestone marks another significant stride in the government’s ongoing commitment to ensure clean, fair, and accountable recruitment processes.

By emphasizing transparency and equal opportunity, the initiative reinforces public trust and ensures that deserving candidates are selected purely on merit, strengthening the very foundation of public service. Officials have lauded the process as a model of efficiency and integrity, reflecting a broader vision for a more responsive and responsible administration.

The upcoming declaration stands as a testament to the government’s promise of reform-driven progress  where talent, dedication, and honesty pave the path to public service.

With every transparent recruitment, the state moves closer to its goal of building a workforce that truly represents excellence, trust, and service to the people.

