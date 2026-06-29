Anant Ambani offers hair at Tirumala, participates in Suprabhata Seva

Tirumala: Executive Director of Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani, offered prayers at the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala during the early hours of Sunday, reaffirming his deep-rooted faith and devotion.

Anant Ambani arrived in Tirumala at around 1 a.m. and fulfilled the centuries-old tradition of offering his hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, a revered act of surrender and devotion observed by millions of devotees visiting the temple every year.

His visit served as a reminder that no matter how much the world changes, faith and one’s roots continue to endure.

At around 3.30 a.m., Anant Ambani participated in the sacred Suprabhata Seva, the ceremonial ritual marking the awakening of the presiding deity. Following the darshan, temple priests blessed him with Vedic benedictions, while the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) presented him with a sacred memento and prasadam.

As part of his visit, Anant Ambani also spent time at the temple goshala, where he offered prayers and interacted with the cows and the temple elephants.

Later, he proceeded to Tirupati to offer prayers at the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple before concluding his spiritual visit. He departed from Tirupati at around 6.30 a.m.

The visit reflected Anant Ambani’s continued commitment to India’s spiritual traditions and cultural heritage, with thousands of devotees witnessing the early morning rituals at one of the country’s most revered pilgrimage centres.

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