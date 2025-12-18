Anini Named ‘Best Emerging Adventure Destination’ at National Tourism Convention

Guwahati: Anini, a scenic town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district, has been conferred the prestigious “Best Emerging Adventure Destination” award at the 17th Annual Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI). The national-level convention was held in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, bringing together leading stakeholders from India’s adventure and tourism sectors.

The award was presented by Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, after recognising Anini’s rising profile on the country’s adventure tourism map and its consistent efforts towards sustainable and responsible tourism development. Achieving the recognition is a significant milestone for Dibang Valley which highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s growing presence in India’s tourism landscape.

Officials said the honour reflects the collective work of the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, along with local tourism stakeholders and the people of Anini. Over the years, the region has focused on promoting adventure tourism while maintaining a strong balance between ecological conservation and community participation.

Anini is known for its pristine landscapes, snow-clad mountains, trekking routes, river crossings, and rich cultural heritage. Its emphasis on low-impact tourism, protection of natural resources, and involvement of local communities has helped it emerge as a model destination for sustainable adventure tourism.

Tourism authorities stated that resilience, environmental sensitivity, and community-led initiatives have been central to Anini’s development strategy. These efforts have not only attracted adventure enthusiasts from across the country but have also helped create livelihood opportunities for local villagers.

The award was received on behalf of the district by Lamwang Aran, District Tourism Officer (DTO), Anini, during the convention. While speaking on the occasion, officials expressed hope that the recognition would further boost tourism in the region and encourage more responsible travellers to explore Arunachal Pradesh’s lesser-known destinations.

This achievement is being seen as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, which strengthens Anini’s position as a promising adventure tourism hub and opens the way for further growth in Dibang Valley’s tourism sector.