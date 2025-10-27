Guwahati: Under mysterious circumstances, the body of a deceased youth, believed to be in his 20s, was found in Guwahati today. The incident took place under the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati on Monday. It occurred in the morning when the residents alerted the police about the body. The police arrived at the site and began an immediate preliminary probe.

As per sources, the locals claimed that the spot where the dead body was confiscated has long been known for its illicit activities. Practices such as alcohol and drug use were common in that area, raising concerns about the area’s security and social environment.

Moreover, a volunteering card of Zubeen Kshetra was found hanging around the body’s neck. No concrete establishments have been of yet; further investigations are underway. It is speculated that the youth had died of a drug overdose. However, police have not ruled out any foul play at this point

Further investigation is on and police the arey to ascertain the facts behing the incident.