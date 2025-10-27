Nijut Moina 2.0: Assam Govt Distributes Cheques to 3.5 Lakh Girls

Guwahati: The Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni scheme was initially launched in August 2024 to support around 10 lakh girls in pursuing higher education. The central cheque distribution for the second phase of the scheme begins at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai at 11 AM. The occasion to be graced by the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Higher and School Education Department organised this initiative. The focus of the event is to support girls and empower them to fulfil their dreams of attaining education. Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister, along with other MPs and MLAs, including Smti Bijuli Klita Medhi, Shri Siddhartha Bhattacharjee, Shri Atul Bora, Shri Hemanga Thakuria and Shri Diganta Kalita, will be some of the esteemed guests to be present at the event.

As per reports, a total of 3.5 lakh students will receive the financial aid under this phase. It will continue to highlight the government's effort in promoting girls’ education in higher education, secondary education, as well as SCERT institutions. Previously, Rs 133 cr was disbursed among 1.6 lakh Girl students.

District-wise data showcases Kamrup Metro, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Cachar lead with the highest numbers of beneficiaries. A total of 3,50,265 girls from different districts will benefit this year.

The initiative seeks, increase the enrolment of girls in higher education, prevent child marriage, and encourage emotional maturity before marriage. It primarily emphasises protecting children’s right to education, health and safety.

The programme will mark another significant step of the Assam Government to lead the youth to have a bright and better future.