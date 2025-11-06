Another Wild Elephant Found Dead in Chirang’s Banjitbari

Chirang: Yet another tragic incident has occurred following the recent electrocution of a wild elephant in No. 3 Notun Mati in Chirang district’s Bijni. As per reports, an elephant was found dead in Banjitbari area under the Amteka Forest Range Office.

According to Forest Department sources, the elephant, believed to be around three years old, was discovered early Thursday morning. The carcass was recovered by a forest team that reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Officials have confirmed that the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.

The department arranged for a post-mortem examination, after which the precise reason behind the elephant’s death will be ascertained. Initial observations suggest there were no visible injuries or signs of electrocution, but officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including disease or internal complications.