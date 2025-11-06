Another Wild Elephant Found Dead in Chirang’s Banjitbari

Chirang: Yet another tragic incident has occurred following the recent electrocution of a wild elephant in No. 3 Notun Mati in Chirang district’s Bijni. As per reports, an elephant was found dead in Banjitbari area under the Amteka Forest Range Office.
According to Forest Department sources, the elephant, believed to be around three years old, was discovered early Thursday morning. The carcass was recovered by a forest team that reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Officials have confirmed that the exact cause of death is yet to be determined.
The department arranged for a post-mortem examination, after which the precise reason behind the elephant’s death will be ascertained. Initial observations suggest there were no visible injuries or signs of electrocution, but officials are not ruling out any possibilities, including disease or internal complications.
This incident comes close on the heels of the recent electrocution death of a wild elephant at No. 3 Notun Mati in the Bijni area, where the animal had come into contact with a live private power line. The back-to-back deaths have once again raised concern over the safety of elephants that frequently stray out of Manas National Park in search of food, often entering human-inhabited areas along the India–Bhutan border.
Forest officials have urged local residents to remain vigilant and avoid taking any harmful measures against elephants. They also assured that preventive steps are being taken to minimise human–elephant conflict in the region, which continues to be a growing challenge in the Chirang and Bijni forest divisions.