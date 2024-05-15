Ansarullah Bangla Team duo worked as facilitators for Islamic outfit leaders

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The two ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) members arrested by the Assam Police yesterday used Assam as their transit route to facilitate the leaders of AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) and other outfits active in North India. The Assam Police took them to its custody for nine days from court.

According to sources, the duo, Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan, had been in India illegally for over a year and a half. They were in the guise of fish sellers and garment hawkers in Gujarat, from where they came to Assam. They were planning to leave for Bangladesh via Silchar when the police arrested them.

The Assam Police arrested them with input from the Central Intelligence Report. According to sources, these two ABT rebels used to provide all requirements, including Indian voter IDs, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, etc., to the leaders of various Islamic outfits.

The Special Branch, Kahilipara, had a case (1/2024) registered against Islamic outfits and this duo, Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan, in January this year.

