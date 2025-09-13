Any Kind of Violence in Manipur is Unfortunate: PM Modi

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the recent violence in Manipur as “a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations,” urging the people to come together on the path of peace, reconciliation, and development.

Addressing a gathering in Imphal during his first visit to the state since the outbreak of ethnic clashes last year, Modi invoked Manipur’s historic role in India’s freedom struggle and national security.

“Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development, and we have to do it together,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled how the Indian National Army (INA) first hoisted the tricolour on Manipuri soil during World War II, calling the state the “gateway to India’s freedom,” as described by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. “This land has given many heroic sacrifices,” he added.

Modi also highlighted steps taken by his government to honour Manipuri freedom fighters, including the renaming of Mount Harriet in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Mount Manipur. “This is a tribute of 140 crore Indians to the valour of Manipuri heroes,” he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his government’s resolve to rebuild Manipur through major infrastructure, welfare, and resettlement initiatives, assuring that peace and progress would remain the cornerstone of his administration’s approach to the conflict-scarred state.