Arms, ammunition seized; 3 arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL: The security forces recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives during their continued search and area domination operations across Manipur over the past 24 hours, officials said.

The security forces also arrested three persons in total. The overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal.

On September 11, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the foothill areas of Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village in Jiribam district.

The seized items included one modified SBBL gun, three country-made muzzle-loading SBBL guns, one .22 pistol, one country-made .22 DBBL shotgun, eight 12-bore cartridges, 56 vials and three small bottles of gunpowder, 240 pieces of lead, and one gunpowder-filling iron rod. Moreover, an active cadre of the proscribed KYKL outfit was arrested from his residence at Lamsang Makha Leikai, Imphal West. The arrested accused has been identified as Moirangthem Ranjit Singh (43). He was allegedly involved in extortion. The authorities seized a 9mm pistol with a magazine, a pump-action shotgun, 18 live 12-bore cartridges, two empty INSAS LMG magazines, two empty INSAS rifle magazines, a mobile handset, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

In Thoubal district, two persons, Md. Amir Khan alias Abir Khan (47) and Samim Banu (39) were arrested from their residence at Lilong Ushoipokpi Tharaorok Machin. The authorities recovered 35 gm of heroin and a mobile phone with a SIM card from their possession.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police dismantled an illegal bunker at Lambung hill under Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi district. In its ongoing drive to check motor vehicle violations, police issued 13 challans amounting to Rs 23,000 on September 11 and removed tinted films from 10 vehicles the previous day. A total of 116 checkpoints were set up across the state, leading to the detention of one person.

The authorities also urged people to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces without delay. (ANI)

